Israeli Defence Minister Israel Kaetz on Wednesday said that his country was expanding its military operations in Gaza to “capture extensive territory that will be added to the State of Israel’s security areas”, reported The Times of Israel.

The military will move to “clear areas of terrorists and infrastructure”, Katz was quoted as saying.

He also said the residents of Gaza should “act now to overthrow Hamas and return all the hostages”. “This is the only way to end the war,” said Katz.

The Palestinian militant group still holds 59 of the about 200 persons it had taken hostage on October 7, 2023, during an incursion into southern Israel, according to the Associated Press. Most of the other hostages were released during the ceasefires.

The statement by Katz came two weeks after Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza, breaking the latest ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

The Israeli troops killed at least 330 persons on March 18. On March 20, Hamas said it fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israel’s “massacres” of civilians in Gaza.

Hamas had stated that Israel’s actions were an “unprovoked escalation” that would put the hostages at risk. The Palestinian militant group had also called on other countries to “raise their voice in rejection of the resumption of the Zionist war of extermination against our people in the Gaza Strip”.

On Saturday, the militant group agreed to free five living Israeli hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it had presented a counter-proposal to the United States, one of the mediators of the peace deal.

Katz said on Wednesday he “wished success” to the Israeli troops “fighting bravely and powerfully in Gaza for the return of the kidnapped and the defeat of Hamas”.

“The goal of Operation ‘Strength and Sword’ is first and foremost to increase pressure for the release of all the hostages,” said the Israeli minister, claiming that Hamas had refused to do so.

He added that expanding the military operation “will increase the pressure” on Hamas and “also on the population in Gaza and advance the achievement of the sacred and important goal for all of us”.

Israel’s military offensive against Gaza began in October 2023, after Hamas killed 1,200 persons during its incursion and took hostages. Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza since then, killing more than 61,700 persons, including nearly 17,500 children.

In February, Katz had announced plans to set up a government agency to oversee the “voluntary departure” of Palestinians from Gaza.

This came after US President Donald Trump said in January that Jordan and Egypt should take in Palestinians from Gaza.