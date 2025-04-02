The University of Allahabad on Saturday issued a circular instructing its teaching and non-teaching staff to “ strictly refrain ” from speaking to the media, The Indian Express reported.

“All the teaching and the non-teaching staff members of the University of Allahabad must strictly refrain from publishing articles, news, comments and views in print or digital media, which explicitly or implicitly tarnish the image of the University of Allahabad,” the circular issued by Registrar Ashish Khare stated.

Khare cautioned that failure to adhere to the instruction would lead to disciplinary measures.

The directive was issued days after the Allahabad University Constituent Colleges Teachers Association, on March 25, released a press statement criticising the ongoing delays in administrative processes. Many faculty members voiced their frustration over the need to make frequent visits to the vice chancellor’s office for minor matters.

Saturday’s circular does not refer to this particular press release and the registrar told The Indian Express that it was “routine”.

“This notification is a routine thing,” Khare said. “We had issued one earlier as well and the present one is only a follow-up of that.”

In November, Khare had directed all staff to get approval from the public relations officer before publishing any material concerning the university, barring those of literary, artistic or scientific nature, The Indian Express reported.

Umesh P Singh, the president of the teachers’ association, stated that the circular was not connected to the teachers’ demands, PTI reported.

“While the Indian Constitution grants individuals the right to freedom of expression, this right should not be misused to harm their institution,” Singh was quoted as saying by PTI. “If any teacher or staff member damages the university’s image through their comments, restrictions must be imposed.”

However, he added that the association had the right to express concerns over extended delays in university affairs.