The Supreme Court on Thursday issued an interim order staying the felling of trees in Telangana’s Kancha Gachibowli forest area near the University of Hyderabad campus, Live Law reported.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih also directed the registrar of the Telangana High Court to inspect the densely forested, 400-acre land parcel and submit a report by 3.30 pm. The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter again on Thursday.

Since Sunday afternoon, over 50 bulldozers have been clearing the trees and other vegetation in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area, which is home to several species of flora and fauna, as part of a plan to auction off the land for the development of IT parks, The Indian Express reported.

The Supreme Court’s interim order was passed after advocate K Paremeshwar, the amicus curiae in the forest cases matter, orally informed the bench about the felling of the trees in the area. The bench directed the chief secretary of the state to ensure that no felling takes place until further orders.

The forest cases matter refers to legal challenges and Supreme Court rulings regarding the definition and protection of forests under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Students and teachers from the University of Hyderabad have been protesting the deforestation. A scuffle broke out between the students and the police on Wednesday. Police personnel used batons to disperse the protestors, according to The Indian Express.

Students boycotted classes and demanded the immediate removal of police forces and bulldozers from the campus. They also claimed that the police were preventing them from reaching the site.

The Telangana High Court also ordered the state government on Wednesday to immediately stop clearing the 400-acre green patch till further orders.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara issued the order while hearing petitions filed by the non-governmental organisation Vata Foundation and another petitioner named Kalapala Babu Rao, according to The Indian Express.

The petitioners told the High Court that the land was “forest-like”, even though it is not documented as a forest. They added that it contained features such as vegetation, rock formations, wildlife and lakes.

However, the advocate general for the state claimed that the land had never been a “forest” that it was transferred to a private sports management company in 2003, The Indian Express reported.

The land has always been used for industrial purposes, the advocate general told the High Court.