The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Tuesday filed a first information report against five family members of Zafar Ali, the chairperson of the district’s Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, to “prevent breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquillity”, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

Zafar Ali was arrested on March 23 for allegedly inciting a mob during communal clashes that broke out in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the mosque, to determine whether a Hindu temple had existed there. Five persons were killed in the clashes.

On Tuesday, a case was registered against Zafar Ali’s family members under sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita related to security for keeping peace in other cases and inquiry as to the truth of information, the newspaper quoted unidentified police officers as saying.

The family members against whom the FIR was filed were Zafar Ali’s son Haider Ali, his brothers Tahir Ali and Qamar Hasan, and his nephews Mohammed Danish and Mohammed Mujib.

All five men are lawyers in the Chandausi court.

The men were “bound down” with a surety of Rs 1 lakh each, the police officers added. This means that if they were found to be involved in any verbal or physical actions that could disrupt peace, they would be required to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh to the court, according to The Indian Express.

Anuj Tomar, who is in charge of the Sambhal Kotwali police station, confirmed the development to The Indian Express.

“The decision has been taken in a bid to ensure peace in the town in the wake of the Eid and Navratri festivals,” the newspaper quoted Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra as saying.

The Muslim festival of Eid was celebrated on March 31 while the Hindu festival of Navratri began on March 30 and will end on April 6.

