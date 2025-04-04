Actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and Padma Shri awardee died after a prolonged illness.
Hindi-language film actor Manoj Kumar died in Mumbai on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 87.
Kumar had been admitted to a hospital where he died of heart-related complications and decompensated liver cirrhosis, NDTV reported.
Born as Harikrishnan Goswami, Kumar made his acting debut in 1957. He became famous for his roles in films such as Purab Aur Paschim, Woh Kaun Thi? and Upkaar.
He also worked as a director and film editor.
Kumar was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest cinema honour, in 2015. He was awarded the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 1992.
Kumar is survived by his wife Shashi Goswami and two sons.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by Kumar’s demise.
“He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films,” Modi said on social media on Friday. “Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”
