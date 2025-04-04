Hindi-language film actor Manoj Kumar died in Mumbai on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 87.

Kumar had been admitted to a hospital where he died of heart-related complications and decompensated liver cirrhosis, NDTV reported.

Born as Harikrishnan Goswami, Kumar made his acting debut in 1957. He became famous for his roles in films such as Purab Aur Paschim, Woh Kaun Thi? and Upkaar.

He also worked as a director and film editor.

Kumar was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest cinema honour, in 2015. He was awarded the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 1992.

Kumar is survived by his wife Shashi Goswami and two sons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by Kumar’s demise.

“He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films,” Modi said on social media on Friday. “Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

#WATCH | Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital early this morning at around AM.



His son, Kunal Goswami, says, "...He has had health-related issues for a long time. It's the grace of the god that he bid adieu to this world peacefully.… pic.twitter.com/ElDsttocMM — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details become available.