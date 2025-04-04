India has dropped to the 148th position out of 199 countries, from the 147th position last year, in a list of the world’s most powerful passports, according to the Nomad Capitalist Passport Index 2025 released on Thursday.

The index, published by the tax and immigration consultancy firm Nomad Capitalist, annually assesses the strength of each country’s passport, scoring and ranking them on the basis of five parameters: visa-free travel (weighted at 50%), taxation (20%), global perception (10%), dual citizenship (10%) and personal freedom (10%).

India shared the 148th spot with the East African country of Comoros, with a total score of 47.5. Last year, it shared the 147th rank with Mozambique.

Ireland was ranked as the world’s strongest passport of 2025 on the Nomad Capitalist Passport Index, due to Irish citizens’ “right to live and work freely across the European Union and, uniquely, in the United Kingdom”.

Switzerland came in second position, followed by Greece, Portugal, Malta, Italy, Luxembourg, Finland, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand and Iceland. The United States shared the 45th position with Europe’s San Marino.

Pakistan, Iraq, Eritrea, Yemen and Afghanistan were at the bottom of the list, occupying the 195th to 199th positions.

In January, India dropped from the 80th to 85th rank on the Henley Passport Index, which is based on an assessment of International Air Transport Association data.

Also read: Even in a more open world, all passports don’t get equal respect