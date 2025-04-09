Orders prohibiting public gatherings were imposed in the Jangipur area of West Bengal’s Murshidabad on Tuesday after protests against the recent amendment to the Waqf Act turned violent, the Hindustan Times reported.

A mob clashed with the police, threw stones and set the vehicles of security forces on fire, the newspaper reported.

Several police personnel were injured in the clashes, the Hindustan Times quoted Jangipur Superintendent of Police Ananda Roy as saying.

Rajarshi Mitra, the district magistrate, told The Indian Express that some organisations had held protest rallies and blocked a national highway . “When police tried to lift the blockade, the incident took place,” Mitra said, adding that the police were patrolling the area and the situation was under control.

The police resorted to lathi charge and used teargas shells to disperse the mob, The Indian Express reported.

At least 20 persons were detained in connection with the violence.

West Bengal’s Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty issued orders to suspend the internet in Jangipur till 6 pm on April 11, the Hindustan Times reported.

A waqf is a property dedicated to a religious, educational or charitable cause under Islamic law. Each state has a waqf board led by a legal entity that is vested with the power to acquire, hold and transfer property.

The recent changes to the law curb the authority of waqf boards and allow greater government control over them.

The 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill brought changes to 44 sections of the 1995 Waqf Act, including allowing non-Muslims on waqf boards, restricting property donations and changing how waqf tribunals function.

The bill was cleared by Parliament on Friday. The Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, both allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, supported the bill.

It was given presidential assent on Saturday and took effect on Tuesday.

The Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, among others, have challenged the constitutionality of the bill in the Supreme Court.

Protests against the amended Waqf Act have also taken place in other parts of the country in recent days.

On Tuesday, the Meitei Pangal community held protests in several valley districts of Manipur. Meitei Pangals are a group of Muslims who are part of the larger Meitei community.

Protest marches were held in Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. More than 5,000 protesters were part of the rally in Bishnupur’s Kwakta town.