The Hyderabad Police has registered two cases against Bharatiya Janata Party leader T Raja Singh for allegedly threatening public servants and disobeying orders during the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra he led on Sunday, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Singh led the procession in Hyderabad during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.

A first information report was registered against Singh, the MLA from Telangana’s Goshamahal, under charges of criminal intimidation, obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace, the newspaper reported.

The legislator had allegedly warned police personnel against hitting “activists” with a lathi and said he would retaliate using the same lathi, PTI reported.

In the other FIR, which was registered on Sunday, he has been booked for public nuisance and disobeying an order issued by a public servant.

Singh had allegedly not complied with orders issued by Vikram Singh Mann, the additional police commissioner, and used high-volume sound-emitting systems during the rally and more heavy vehicles than what had been permitted, The Indian Express reported.