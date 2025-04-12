The Andhra Pradesh Police has arrested Telugu Desam Party worker and YouTuber Chebrolu Kiran Kumar for allegedly making obscene and derogatory remarks about YS Bharathi, wife of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, The New Indian Express reported on Friday.

Kumar made the alleged remarks during an interview to YouTube channel Point Blank TV. He was arrested on Thursday, following which, the Telugu Desam Party suspended him, according to The South First.

The party described Kumar’s statements as “indecent”.

He was booked based on complaints from residents of Atmakur village under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to criminal defamation, promoting enmity and obstructing public servants. He was also charged under the Information Technology Act section 67(A), which criminalises the publication or transmission of sexually explicit material in electronic form.

The remarks made by Kumar triggered a political row, with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party describing them as “shameful”.

“This goes beyond political hatred – it’s pure obloquy,” said the party.

Unacceptable and shameful! An ITDP member has used abusive language against the family of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu. This goes beyond political hatred — it’s pure obloquy. We demand immediate arrest.@APPOLICE100, @ncbn, @Anitha_TDP, @PawanKalyan, @naralokesh… pic.twitter.com/3D39X3KGu3 — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) April 9, 2025

Kumar has apologised for his comments, saying his “statements were made in a moment of anger”, reported The New Indian Express.

“If my words have hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise,” he said in a video. “There was no ill intent.”

Meanwhile, former YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav allegedly attempted to attack Kumar while he was being moved to Gunter by the police.

The police have detained Madhav and his supporters.