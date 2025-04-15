Leaders across party lines in Jammu and Kashmir have sought the Union government’s intervention after a report claimed that Saudi Arabia had cancelled zone allocations for Indians undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage through private tours, leaving over 52,000 pilgrims in the lurch.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the development “deeply concerning” and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to engage with Saudi Arabia authorities at the earliest to resolve the matter.

Abdullah noted that several Indians had already completed payments for the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the Saudi Arabian leadership about the matter, PTI reported.

“I would like to urge the prime minister... Since he is close to Saudi Arabia, he should urge them... This issue is related to thousands of people,” he said. “It is the dream of every Muslim to go there.”

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti sought the foreign ministry’s intervention and said that Saudi Arabia’s “sudden decision” had caused immense distress to pilgrims and tour operators across the country.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has cancelled two zones allotted to private tour operators from India for the pilgrimage year, and three more zones now show a “no payment” option, The Times of India reported on March 22. Without zone activation on a Saudi official platform, no further procedures can be carried out.

Because of this, the Hajj pilgrimage for Indians undertaking the journey with private tour operators may be cancelled this year, the newspaper quoted operators as saying.

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the five key obligations of Islam that Muslims with the means to do so are expected to fulfil at least once in their lifetime. The dates of the Hajj are determined by the position of the moon according to the Islamic lunar calendar. The ritual lasts several days and ends in Mecca.

This year, the pilgrimage is scheduled to start on June 6 and conclude on June 11, depending on the position of the moon.

Saudi Arabia sets Hajj quotas based on the Muslim populations of various countries.

Indian pilgrims undertake the Hajj either via the Hajj Committee of India, a statutory body under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, or through private tour operators known as Hajj Group Organisers.

This year, out of India’s quota of 1.75 lakh pilgrims, 52,500 are slated to travel to Mecca through private tour operators, while the rest will do so through the Hajj Committee of India.

Saudi Arabia’s tourism ministry had previously announced that a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals, or over Rs 2.27 lakh will be levied on anyone – whether a citizen, resident, or visitor – who tries to enter Mecca without a valid Hajj permit.

Authorities have highlighted the need to secure the correct visa for religious travel and cautioned about legal penalties for non-compliance.

The 2024 Hajj pilgrimage saw the death of at least 900 pilgrims, mostly due to heat exhaustion and related complications.