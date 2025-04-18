The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police to register a first information report against state Minister for Forests K Ponmudy over his allegedly defamatory remarks about women and two denominations in Hinduism, The Hindu reported.

Earlier this month, a video of Ponmudy purportedly linking sexual positions to Shaivism and Vaishnavism at a public event on April 6 was circulated widely on social media, PTI reported. The comments were made in the context of a joke involving a sex worker and her client.

Justice Anand Venkatesh questioned the police on the lack of action on the video. The judge was hearing a suo motu revision petition from 2023 against the acquittal of Ponmudy from a disproportionate assets case.

The judge observed that a video of Ponmudy’s speech was still available in the public domain and could not be overlooked, despite the minister’s apology.

The judge granted Advocate General PS Raman until April 21 to report on the steps taken against the minister.

“If they don’t register FIR, I will initiate suo motu contempt,” Venkatesh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “Now, the court has taken cognizance of the matter. Even If they do not have a complaint, register a case and proceed with the investigation.”

Further, Venkatesh highlighted that considering that the court has already taken cognisance of the matter, only one FIR needs to be filed.

Following his remarks, on April 11, Ponmudy was sacked as deputy general secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by Chief Minister MK Stalin. However, he continues to serve as the state forest minister.

After his dismissal, party colleague, MP Kanimozhi criticised Ponmudy’s remarks and called it unacceptable. “Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable,” she said on social media.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party also criticised the minister and demanded his resignation from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led state government.

The disproportionate assets case against Ponmudy and his wife, P Visalakshi was filed in 2011 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. The allegations pertain to the period between April 13, 2006, and May 13, 2010, when Ponmudy was the state minister for higher education and mines.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption alleged that the minister and his wife amassed assets amounting to Rs 1.72 crore, which were significantly disproportionate to their known sources of income.