A 13-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly assaulted by three other minors in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur for refusing to chant “Jai Shri Ram” on Thursday, reported The New Indian Express.

The assault took place when the boy, a resident of Sarsaul, was walking towards a bus stop in the area. The accused minors allegedly asked him to bow down and touch their feet.

When he refused, the accused minors told the boy to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. They broke a bottle and allegedly stabbed the boy’s leg with broken glass as he refused to comply with their demand.

A first information report was registered in the case on a complaint by the boy’s grandfather.

The boy alleged that he had faced violence earlier as well, reported The Times of India.

Assisstant Commissioner of Police Sumit Ramtek said that an investigation was on.