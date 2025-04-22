The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered Patanjali Ayurved founder Ramdev to take down advertisements in which he claimed that food company Hamdard’s drink Rooh Afza was being used to orchestrate “sharbat jihad”, The Hindu reported.

The High Court said that the comment by Ramdev was “indefensible”, Live Law reported.

While advertising for a Patanjali product on April 3, Ramdev, without naming Hamdard, claimed that proceeds from the sale of a drink by the company were used to construct mosques. He described this as “sharbat jihad”.

Hamdard had moved the court seeking the removal of the video.

On Friday, Ramdev defended his remark, saying that he had not named any company, reported The Times of India.

“I haven’t taken anybody’s name, but the Rooh Afza people took ‘sharbat jihad’ on themselves, this means they are doing this,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Justice Amit Bansal said on Tuesday that Ramdev’s remark “shocks the conscience of court”, reported Bar and Bench. “I could not believe my eyes and ears when I saw this,” he added.

The court also directed Ramdev to file an affidavit within five days that he would not make such statements, advertisements and social media posts in the future.

On April 15, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed a complaint against Ramdev in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, reported The Times of India. The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that Ramdev had indirectly targeted Rooh Afza in his advertisement.

Singh also alleged that the advertisement was aimed at inciting communal sentiments to boost sales.

“This statement of Ramdev is hurtful, full of animosity and intended to provoke religious sentiments,” Singh said in his complaint. “Calling the sale of Rooh Afza ‘sharbat jihad’ is not just defamatory but unconstitutional.”

