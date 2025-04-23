The Army on Wednesday killed two militants who tried to infiltrate into India from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, a day after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead.

The Army said that two to three militants had tried to infiltrate into Kashmir through the Uri sector in Baramulla, leading to a gunfight that is still underway.

Security forces recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from the site.

Update: OP TIKKA, Baramulla



Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 23, 2025

This comes a day after a terrorist attack in the Baisaran area near Pahalgam killed 26 people and left 17 others injured.

Of those who died, six were from Maharashtra, three each from Gujarat and Karnataka, two from West Bengal, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala. One of those who died was from Nepal.

This was the first major militant attack targeting civilians in Kashmir since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019.