Several homes were burned down in two Kuki villages in the Naga-dominated Kamjong district of Manipur on Wednesday, after which the authorities issued orders prohibiting public gatherings, The Hindu reported.

The homes were burned down in the Gampal and Haiyang villages while most residents were working on their fields. The villages are near the Myanmar border.

In an order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, District Magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter said that the restrictions were necessary because of potential threats to peace and public safety.

The authorities have directed people not to leave their homes, and have prohibited any actions that could disrupt law and order in the area, The New Indian Express reported.

Manipur has been mired in ethnic conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities that broke out in May 2023 and has since left at least 258 dead and displaced more than 59,000.

President’s Rule was imposed in February this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

Several Kuki-Zo groups, including the Kuki Inpi Manipur and the Kuki Students’ Organisation, condemned the incident and called for the reconstruction of the homes that were burned down. They also demanded fair compensation and proper rehabilitation for all displaced residents.

They further urged the deployment of sufficient personnel from “neutral security forces” in the area to prevent any potential escalation of violence, The Hindu reported.

“These heinous attacks have terrorised innocent Kuki civilians and once again imperilled the already fragile peace and stability in the region,” the organisations said in a joint statement.