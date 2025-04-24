At least three suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.

The newspaper quoted unidentified police officials as saying that the gunfight, along the state’s border with Telangana, was still underway and that the number of deaths could increase.

The security operation was launched three days ago, ANI reported.

The operation comprises security forces from the District Reserve Guard, the Bastar Fighter Force, the Special Task Force, Chhattisgarh Police, the Central Reserve Police Force and its Commando Battalions for Resolute Action.

The Telangana Police was also assisting in the operation, PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.

On Monday, a constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force was killed in Bijapur after an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by suspected Maoists exploded.

About 140 suspected Maoists have been killed in gunfights with security personnel this year. In 2024, 217 suspected Maoists were killed by security forces.

Malini Subramaniam has reported for Scroll that while many of those killed in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh in 2024 were declared by the police to be reward-carrying Maoists, several families dispute the claim. The families claim that the persons killed were civilians.

The Union government has repeatedly vowed to end Maoism by March 31, 2026.