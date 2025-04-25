Two Muslim labourers were stopped from working at a temple in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday by members of a Hindutva group who cited Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam as grounds for their dismissal, reported PTI.

A video has also been circulating online in which a man tells one of the Muslim labourers to stop the construction work he was carrying out on the Shri Balkeshwar Mahadev temple.

“In the terror attack in Pahalgam, Hindus were identified and killed,” a man can be heard telling the labourer. “This is why we are removing you from working on our temple. You people…Islam is targeting Hinduism and picking Hindus out and killing them.”

The labourer insists that terrorists have no religion, to which the man responds: “Religion? Why are all Muslims terrorists then? Has any Hindu ever committed an act of terrorism?”

The workers were reportedly confronted by Praveen Varshney, secretary of the Association of Democratic Human Rights, along with a few others. The group instructed the workers to stop and announced that Muslims would no longer be hired at their properties.

“Anger over the terror attack is spreading across India,” Varshney was quoted as saying by PTI. “The nation is demanding decisive government action against terrorism. Hindu labourers will complete the remaining work at the temple.

When asked about the incident, Girish Chandra Gautam, the station house officer of a local police station, told PTI that he was unaware of the matter.

