Rigged rankings, fake assessments – is your degree at risk? Fund our special project: India’s Great Education Betrayal

The Union government has told the Supreme Court that the Waqf Amendment Act does not violate constitutional rights. In an affidavit submitted on Friday, the Centre argued that the law regulates only secular aspects of waqf property management and steers clear of religious freedoms governed by Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

The amendments, it said, were based on an “in-depth and analytical study” and aimed at reforming administrative procedures. It also defended the inclusion of non-Muslims on waqf boards, saying these were secular bodies with advisory roles.

The government said over 20 lakh hectares had been recorded as waqf land after 2013, alleging misuse of earlier provisions to encroach on private and public land. It opposed a “blanket stay” on the law and said that legal challenges to it were based on the “false premise” that it impinged on religious freedoms. The Centre assured the court it would not denotify waqf properties or appoint new council members before May 5, when the matter will be heard next. Read on.

Defiance to exemption: A history of the Bohra community’s resistance to waqf law

The Bombay High Court has granted comedian Kunal Kamra permanent protection from arrest in a case linked to his satirical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made during a performance in Mumbai.

The court allowed the investigation to continue but directed that Kamra, a Tamil Nadu resident, be questioned by the police only in Chennai with prior notice. It also said no trial court proceedings could begin if a chargesheet is filed in the matter until Kamra’s plea to quash the FIR against him is decided.

Kamra posted a satirical video on March 23 indirectly criticising Shinde for his actions that led to a split in the party and the ouster of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2022. Shiv Sena members responded by vandalising the venue where the show was recorded. The Mumbai Police later filed a case of defamation and public mischief against Kamra, who skipped three police summons for fear of arrest. Read on.

How the attacks on Kunal Kamra undermine the freedoms of all Indians

The Supreme Court has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar a British collaborator, describing the remark as “irresponsible”. The court was hearing Gandhi’s plea challenging a Lucknow court summons in a defamation case filed over his comments made during the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.

While the court stayed the criminal proceedings, it warned Gandhi against repeating such statements, saying it could initiate suo motu action. “No words on our freedom fighters... They gave us freedom and we treat them like this?” Justice Dipankar Datta asked. Read on.

Activist Medha Patkar was released from custody on Friday, hours after being arrested in a 24-year-old defamation case filed by VK Saxena, who is now the Delhi lieutenant governor. The arrest followed a non-bailable warrant issued two days earlier for Patkar’s failure to furnish probation bonds.

Saxena had filed the case in 2001 when he was the head of the NGO National Council for Civil Liberties, alleging Patkar defamed him in a press note titled “True face of patriot”. Patkar was convicted in May and granted a year’s probation for the contents of the note, but failed to appear in court on April 24 to complete formalities.

A Delhi court later directed her release after her lawyer argued the probation order was still valid. The court had found Patkar’s allegations against Saxena to be a grave attack on his integrity. Read on.