Sanjeev Kumar Mukhiya, the main suspect in the 2024 undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test paper leak case and several other interstate exam scams, was arrested on Friday by Bihar’s Economic Offences Unit, The Indian Express reported.

Mukhiya was arrested in a midnight operation in Danapur after evading arrest for about 11 months. Earlier this month, the Bihar government had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to his arrest, The Hindu reported.

Nayyar Husnain Khan, the additional director general of the Economic Offences Unit, said that Mukhiya was arrested from an apartment after intelligence inputs about his whereabouts, The Indian Express reported.

Mukhiya is accused of being involved in at least four cases, including the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam and the Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment Exam, and is being questioned by the police and the Central Bureau of Investigation, Khan told the newspaper.

The Economic Offences Unit had described Mukhiya as the kingpin in the NEET case before it transferred the case to the Central Bureau of investigation in June.

Allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test, for admission to undergraduate medical courses, surfaced after the results of the examination were declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 5.

So far, 45 persons have been arrested and five chargesheets have been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the paper leak case, The Hindu reported.

Mukhiya allegedly received the question papers and answer sheets for the medical entrance test on his mobile phone from an unidentified “professor”, The Hindu reported.

The newspaper added that he has allegedly been involved in several exam paper leaks and has been arrested in 2016 for leaking the Bihar Public Service Commission constable recruitment test paper.

His son, Shiv Kumar, a doctor, was arrested in connection with another leak case but is out on bail, The Indian Express reported.