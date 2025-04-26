Three residents of Mokhra village in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district have been booked for allegedly assaulting a Dalit man riding a mare during his wedding procession, reported The Indian Express on Saturday.

The man, Jitendra Ahirwar, was attacked with stones on Friday, allegedly by a woman identified as Bhan Kunwar Raja Parmar and two others – Surya Pal and Drigpal.

Parmar allegedly shouted casteist slurs at Ahirwar and also asked how a “low caste person” could ride a mare.

“We were passing through a neighbourhood when they stopped us, threw stones, and told me to dismount the mare and walk barefoot,” Ahirwar told The Indian Express. “They insulted us, saying we should not even wear slippers near their homes.”

Four people were injured in the assault.

A first information report was filed in the matter against the three accused persons on a complaint by Ahirwar.

The accused persons have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to assault, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and obscene behaviour, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, IANS reported.

Parmar has been taken into custody, and efforts are on to locate the other two suspects, Badagaon Dhasan Station in-charge Narendra Verma told The Indian Express.