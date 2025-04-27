The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday alleged that coaching institute Forum for Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination, or FIIT-JEE, collected Rs 250.2 crore from 14,441 students, but did not provide quality educational services to them.

The institute collected the fees for classes to be held during the period from the current academic year of 2025-’26 to 2028-’29.

FIIT-JEE, founded, in 1992, primarily conducts coaching classes for engineering students preparing for competitive examinations.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating money-laundering allegations against the institute based on first information reports filed in Noida, Delhi, Lucknow and Bhopal, among other places. Parents of students alleged in January that after they gave the money lakhs of rupees as fees, the institute suddenly closed its centres, leaving the students in a lurch, The Indian Express reported.

On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that 32 coaching centres at Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Prayagraj, Delhi, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore Faridabad, Gurugram and Mumbai were abruptly shut down. The agency said this caused “widespread distress” to about 15,000 students and parents.

The agency said its investigation suggested a “systematic scheme to siphon off funds, thereby defrauding students and their parents under the guise of educational services”. During searches conducted earlier this week, cash of Rs 10 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 4.89 crore were seized, according to the Enforcement Directorate.

The searches were conducted on April 24 at seven locations in Noida, Delhi and Gurugram. Searches were also carried out at residences of the institute’s director DK Goel.