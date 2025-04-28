Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi has issued an unconditional apology on social media for saying that Muslims who vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party are kafirs, or infidels, and will be punished by God, The Hindu reported.

He made the statement while campaigning for the panchayat elections in the Naoboicha Assembly constituency in northeastern Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

In his apology, the Raijor Dal chief said his party members told him that a “rational and progressive individual” such as him should not have made such a statement, the Assam Tribune reported.

Nevertheless, the BJP’s Assam President Dilip Saikia on Sunday filed a complaint with the state election commissioner against Gogoi, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct, The Times of India reported.

Saikia referred to provisions in the poll code that bar political leaders from using religious or caste-based appeals to sway voters.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission that political parties and governments are mandated to follow while campaigning.

“This poisonous rhetoric by him is nothing but a vile attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Assam and to sow seeds of division among communities,” the BJP’s Assam unit said on Sunday.

The BJP claimed that Gogoi’s remarks reflected the ideology of the entire Opposition bloc.

A two-phase panchayat election is scheduled to take place in Assam on May 2 and May 7.