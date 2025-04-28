Days after the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution seeking “to resolutely defeat the nefarious designs of those who seek to disturb the communal harmony and progress of the nation” and the Union Territory.

Moved by deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, the resolution denounced the “barbaric and inhumane” attack of April 22 that left 26 persons dead and 17 injured.

“This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act,” the resolution read.

Such acts of terror are a “direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace and harmony that have long characterised Jammu and Kashmir and our nation”, Choudhary said in the House.

VIDEO | Jammu: Here's what Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary said speaking during the Special Session of J&K Assembly over Pahalgam attack:

"This house appeals to the government to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing in or… pic.twitter.com/fhwy3O1srL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2025

The resolution stated that the courage and selflessness of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while attempting to protect tourists during the attack, “embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations”.

It also noted that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir had shown an “extraordinary display of unity, compassion, and resilience in the aftermath of the attack”.

The resolution further urged the media to refrain from “igniting communal tensions while reporting on the attack”.

“This House is mindful of the sinister design behind the selective targeting of the victims of this attack,” the resolution stated. “It appeals to all sections of society, and in particular the media, to not fall victim to this sinister plot by irresponsibly inflaming passions.”

The Assembly also appealed to all states and Union Territories to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or travelling there.

Won’t demand statehood over dead bodies: CM

Speaking in the Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that he would not politicise the terrorist attack and would postpone bringing up the demand for restoring statehood to the Union Territory, ANI reported.

“We are not in charge of law and order in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Abdullah. “But I will not use today's situation to demand statehood from the Centre. I won’t demand statehood over dead bodies. We will demand it on another occasion.”

He added: “My brand of politics is not so cheap that I would demand statehood at the cost of 26 lives.”

#PahalgamTerrorAttack | J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? Meri kya itni sasti siyasat hai? We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the… pic.twitter.com/kZqXSRxLmY — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre had abrogated Article 370 , which gave special status to the erstwhile state, in August 2019. It also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 2019 order abrogating Article 370 and ordered the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

