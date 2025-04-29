A Rajasthan government-run cultural centre in Jaipur has cancelled a dance performance about a same-sex relationship after objections were raised by Sanskar Bharati, the cultural wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The performance, titled Samaaj, was set to be performed on April 26 at the Madhyavarti auditorium in Jawahar Kala Kendra, a culture centre run by the state government’s art and culture department.

“The dance narrative is about the romantic relationship between two men, Sameer and Miraj,” The Wire quoted Jainil Mehta, the director, producer and choreographer of the performance, as saying. “We have already staged it in cities such Mumbai and Ahmedabad.”

Mehta said that the administration at Jawahar Kala Kendra had on April 21 confirmed the booking for the performance on April 26.

“But on April 24, the JKK [Jawahar Kala Kendra] administration told me that they have received objection letters from people who felt that the performance would not be in accordance with Indian values,” he said, adding that he was also shown a letter from Sanskar Bharati.

In its letter on April 24 to the cultural centre, Sandeep Lele, part of Sanskar Bharti, claimed that the staging of the performance was a matter of concern because it went against “Indian culture and social values” and seemed to be “an attempt to mislead the young generation”, The Indian Express reported.

Several objections cited by Lele included that the performance encouraged a “rebellious attitude towards Indian traditional beliefs and social system”, contained vulgar language and promoted “homosexual relationships…which does not match the general sensibilities of the people.”

Lele also claimed that the performance rejected the “family value system and promotes highly individualistic and disorderly ideas in the name of freedom”.

On the day that the performance was set to take place, Jawahar Kala Kendra issued a letter to Mehta cancelling the performance, which was signed by the additional director general of the culture centre.

The letter said that the cultural centre had taken its decision after receiving complaints about the performance.

“Short clips and other information related to your play were seen on social media handles by various organisations/individuals, after which a complaint letter has been submitted to JKK, expressing objection to the staging of the play and terming it against the dignity of the prestigious institution of art and culture”, The Indian Express quoted the letter as saying.

On his part, Mehta said that he had presented his objections against the cancellation before the committee on April 24. “I was told by the JKK administration that if I wanted to produce art, I should create art that furthered Indian culture,” The Wire quoted Mehta as saying.

Following its cancellation, the dance performance was staged at another venue in Jaipur on April 26, according to The Wire.