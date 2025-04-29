We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Supreme Court has said there is nothing inherently wrong with India using spyware for national security, but voiced concern about its potential misuse against private citizens.

“To have a spyware, nothing wrong... We cannot compromise and sacrifice the security of the nation,” the bench said while hearing petitions seeking an investigation into the alleged use of Pegasus spyware against journalists, activists and others. The spyware is manufactured by the Israeli NSO Group.

The court reiterated that individual privacy was protected under the Constitution. It is considering how much of a 2022 technical committee report can be made public. It had been submitted after the Centre failed to clarify whether it used Pegasus. The report found malware in five of 29 phones itexamined, but not Pegasus. Read on.

The Centre has ordered the blocking of 4 PM News’ YouTube channel, which had around 7.3 million subscribers. The platform said it had limited access to the channel because of a government order related to “national security or public order”.

Editor-in-chief Sanjay Sharma described the move as an attempt to “crush a strong voice of democracy”. He said no warning had been issued and that questioning the government was not a crime.

The channel had posted critical videos of the Modi government following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Congress also condemned the action and said that independent voices were being targeted. Over the past few days, satirist Madri Kakoti and folksinger Neha Singh Rathore have been booked for sedition in relation to social media posts about the attack.

The blocking of 4 PM News’ channel comes days after India banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels and reportedly objected to the BBC referring to the Pahalgam attackers as “militants” rather than “terrorists”. Read on.

Nearly half of Kashmir Valley’s public parks and gardens have been shut to visitors following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead and 17 injured. Of the territory’s 87 parks, 48 have been closed due to inadequate security arrangements.

They include Gurez, Verinag, Bangus valley and Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid. The Kashmir Hotel Association said 80% of bookings in the valley had been cancelled since the attack, in which militants targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion. All but three of those killed were Hindu. Read on.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared victory on Tuesday as his Liberal Party appeared set to return to power for a fourth consecutive term. By afternoon, the party had won 168 of 343 parliamentary seats in the country’s federal election, though a majority is still uncertain.

Carney’s win followed a surge in nationalist sentiment after US President Donald Trump urged Canada to become the 51st US state, sparking record early voting. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre conceded defeat. Read on.