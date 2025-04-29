Pahalgam attack top updates: PM Modi gives military ‘full operational freedom’, say reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met top defence officials and, according to reports, gave the military full operational freedom to decide India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
He called for a decisive stand against terrorism and expressed confidence in the armed forces.
Twenty-six persons were killed and 17 were injured in the attack on April 22.
The attack took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.
Here is more on this and other top updates:
- The prime minister on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with senior defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force. Several reports quoted unidentified government officials as saying that Modi gave the military full operational freedom to choose the timing, method and targets of India’s response. He described the country’s stance as a firm commitment to deliver a decisive blow to terrorism, and voiced trust in the capabilities of the armed forces. The Union Cabinet will on Wednesday morning meet for the first since the Pahalgam attack.
- The Indian government on Tuesday blocked the X account of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. The move followed a Sky News interview in which Asif acknowledged that Pakistan had, in the past, supported, trained and funded terrorist groups. India raised the matter at the United Nations, describing Asif’s admission as a “clear confession” of state complicity. Speaking at a UN event for victims of terrorism, Yojna Patel, India’s deputy permanent representative, said: “This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region.” Asif’s X account was blocked a day after 16 Pakistani YouTube channels with a total of 63 million subscribers were banned in India for spreading “provocative and communally sensitive content”.
- Pakistani troops breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control for the fifth consecutive night on Monday. Firing occurred near areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla and the Akhnoor sector. “During the night of April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing...The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner,” the Army said. No casualties were reported despite continuous firing since Thursday night. Pakistan has denied any involvement in the Pahalgam attack, and closed its airspace to Indian flights and suspended the Simla Agreement, which governs bilateral relations.
- The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed calls for dialogue with Pakistan and attempts to “rationalise” the Pahalgam terror attack. “This is not the time for political games. It is the time for national unity,” BJP Spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia told reporters in Jammu. He said suggestions that terrorists do not target based on religion were misleading and disrespectful to the families of the victims, whether Hindu pilgrims or Kashmiri workers. Jasrotia also criticised Opposition leaders for “pro-Pakistan” remarks, calling their response “shameful political opportunism”. This came after Congress leader Saifuddin Soz opposed suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said such comments did not reflect the party’s official stand.