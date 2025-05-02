The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued an alert asking residents in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region to stay indoors and avoid travel in the wake of heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and strong winds.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital were hit because of the weather.

“Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport,” Delhi International Airport Limited, which operates the airport, said in a statement on X. “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

In its forecast for the next two weeks released on Thursday, the weather agency said that “isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds speed reaching 40-60 Kmph likely over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan” between May 1 and May 6.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department issued a severe weather alert over Delhi and said that damage to trees, power lines and vulnerable structures was expected.

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly,” the weather agency said. “Stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid travel if possible”.