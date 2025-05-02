A professor from Chhattisgarh’s Guru Ghasidas Central University was on Thursday arrested for allegedly forcing 155 students to offer namaz on Eid during a National Service Scheme camp held in Bilaspur district, The Indian Express reported

The professor, Dilip Jha, was later granted bail by a magistrate court.

Some students at the university , backed by Hindutva groups, had complained to the police alleging they were made to offer namaz on March 31 during the one-week camp that was held between March 26 and April 1 in Shivtarai village.

The complainants claimed that 159 students were made to offer namaz, although only four were Muslims, The Times of India reported.

Besides Jha, a case was registered on April 26 against six other professors and a student who was the team core leader for organising the camp.

They have been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to the promotion of enmity between different groups [Section 196 (b)], making statements or assertions harmful to national integration [Sections 197 (1) (b) and (c)], deliberate and malicious acts intended to offend religious sentiments [Section 299], intentionally using words meant to hurt religious feelings [Section 302] and participating in an unlawful assembly [Section 190].