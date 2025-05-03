The Congress on Friday called on the Union government to teach Pakistan a lesson for the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress Working Committee said in a resolution that the country was awaiting accountability for the attack, and called for unity “in the face of such an unforgivable provocation”.

Twenty-six persons were killed and 17 were injured in the attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The attack took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.

“This is a time for demonstrating our collective will as a nation to teach Pakistan a lesson and curb terrorism decisively,” the party said. “The masterminds and perpetrators of this cowardly attack must face the full consequences of their actions.”

The resolution added: “The Congress party urges the Government of India to act with firmness, strategic clarity and international coordination to isolate and penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror into our territory.”

The executive committee of the Opposition party reiterated its demand for time-bound accountability into “serious lapses in security and intelligence” that led to the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 said that the punishment meted out by India for the Pahalgam attack will be “ bigger than what the terrorists imagine ”.

Following the terror attack, India and Pakistan have fired tit for tat diplomatic salvoes at each other.

India suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens and said all valid visas would be revoked from April 27, except medical visas, which remained valid until April 29. Pakistani citizens in India under the SAARC visa scheme were given 48 hours to leave. India’s Ministry of External Affairs also advised its citizens against travelling to Pakistan and urged those already there to return.

India declared Pakistan’s defence, military, naval and air advisers in New Delhi persona non grata and said it would withdraw its defence advisers from Islamabad.

Pakistan said it would suspend the 1972 Simla Agreement signed with India in the aftermath of the 1971 war. Among other features, the agreement resulted in the recognition of the Line of Control that serves as the de facto boundary between the countries in much of Jammu and Kashmir.

