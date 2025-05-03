Six persons were killed in a stampede at a temple in Goa on Saturday, ANI reported.

About 80 persons were injured and five of them are on ventilator support, said Goa’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

The incident took place between 4 am to 5 am at the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI. An annual festival had commenced at the temple on Friday.

The injured were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Mapusa, local media reported. Sawant visited the injured on Saturday morning.

Sawant said on social media that he was saddened by the stampede. “I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken,” the chief minister said.

VIDEO | Goa CM Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) visited North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa to meet the injured as several people have been feared dead and injured in a stampede at a temple festival in Shirgao village last night.



(Source: Third Party)#Goa pic.twitter.com/DjA0G4mYNA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2025

Rane said that Goa Medical College and district hospitals were on high alert to manage the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi expressed their condolences.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.