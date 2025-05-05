Three patients died and two were injured after a portion of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur collapsed on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

The corridor on one side of the medicine department’s third floor collapsed at around 4 pm while several patients were there, the newspaper quoted officials as saying.

Subsequently, the corridor on the second floor also collapsed, which led the one on the first floor to fall.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“A total of 15 patients were trapped under the debris,” said Jamshedpur Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal. “During the operation, 13 were rescued and two deaths were confirmed by evening. Later, the death toll rose to three. All the bodies have been recovered.”

He added that a committee, led by the additional deputy commissioner and comprising the sub-divisional officer, the executive engineer of the building division and the hospital principal, had been formed to investigate the matter.

The panel has been given 48 hours to submit its report, The Indian Express quoted Mittal as saying.

Those who died were identified as 76-year-old David Johnson, 61-year-old Lukas Simon Tirkey and 65-year-old Srichand Tanti, The New Indian Express reported.

Calling the incident “extremely unfortunate”, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his condolences to the families of those who died.

The chief minister said the health minister has been directed to take action and formulate an action plan to prevent a repeat of such incidents.