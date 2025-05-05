We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

Two organisations representing news channels have urged media outlets not to invite Pakistani panellists on television debates about the Pahalgam attack. The appeal was made by the News Broadcasters and Digital Association, the apex body representing private news broadcasters, and the News Broadcasters Federation, another self-regulatory body of media outlets.

The NBDA cited concerns raised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about the presence of Pakistani commentators on Indian news platforms. It urged editors not to invite Pakistani commentators who hold views “that undermine the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation” on television debates.

The News Broadcasters Federation advised member channels to exercise “enhanced editorial discretion” when considering the participation of Pakistani citizens in panel discussions. Read more.

The Supreme Court has sought a fresh forensic report on audio clips allegedly linking former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to the ethnic violence in the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory would have to re-examine the audio files and then submit another report.

A group named the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust has sought an independent investigation into the recordings, in which a voice purported to be that of Singh is heard taking credit for “how and why the conflict started”.

The former chief minister is also purportedly heard bragging that he had defied Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s order against the use of “bombs” in the conflict and shielding individuals who snatched thousands of weapons from the state police armouries from arrest. Read more.

The Supreme Court has said it will not entertain a petition seeking contempt action against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey for claiming that Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna was responsible for “all civil wars” in the country. A bench headed by the chief justice said it will pass a short order explaining the reasons for not taking up the plea.

Dubey, the MP from Jharkhand’s Godda, said on April 19 that the Supreme Court was responsible for “ inciting religious wars ” and said that it was going beyond its limits. “If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and state Assembly should be shut,” Dubey was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Supreme Court Bar Association had urged the attorney general to take contempt action against Dubey, saying that his allegations were unacceptable. A lawyer named Vishal Tiwari had filed a petition seeking action against the BJP MP.

Under the 1971 Contempt of Courts Act, an individual can file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court only with approval from the attorney general or the solicitor general. Read more.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that stability has returned to Murshidabad following violence in the district during last month’s protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. The chief minister added that she would visit Dhuliyan town and provide compensation to persons whose houses and shops were damaged during the violence.

Three persons had died in Murshidabad after violence erupted on April 11 and 12 during protests against amendments to the Waqf Act. The rioting led hundreds of Hindus, who are a minority in Murshidabad district, to flee to neighbouring Malda. Read more.