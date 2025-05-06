United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday urged India and Pakistan to avoid military confrontation in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years,” Guterres said on X, adding that he strongly condemns the terror attack.

The attack at the Baisaran area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22 left 26 persons, including a Nepali citizen, dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

“Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” Guterres told reporters.

“It is essential – especially at this critical hour – that India and Pakistan avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control,” said the UN chief. “Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution.”

“Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink,” he added.

The secretary-general’s comment came hours ahead of the UN Security Council holding closed-door consultations on Monday about the diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

Islamabad had requested “closed consultations” on the situation, PTI reported. Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council and will hold the forum’s presidency in July.

No statement was issued about the discussion.

India and Pakistan have fired tit-for-tat diplomatic salvoes at each other following the terror attack, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and bilateral trade, and expelling diplomats. Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control for 12 consecutive days, promoting retaliation from the Indian Army.

On Monday, India’s home ministry directed several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday for civil defence. The exercise will involve testing air raid sirens, training civilians and students to protect themselves, blackout procedures, camouflaging key sites and practicing revised evacuation plans in case of a “hostile event”.

