The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking withdrawal of a Delhi University circular that had asked them to submit their details, PTI reported on Tuesday.

In the circular, the university asked its departments and affiliated colleges to collect details, including the Aadhaar number and residential address of students from Jammu and Kashmir, according to The Times of India.

Defending the move, Delhi University proctor Rajni Abbi told PTI that the circular was issued “for the better safety and security of the students from Jammu and Kashmir” in view of reports that they are being harassed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Abbi claimed that the Delhi Police had requested the data and the circular was issued following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The students’ association, however, called the move “community profiling” and a violation of fundamental rights.

“The information is being sought only from Kashmiri students, raising serious concerns of targeted surveillance,” the student association stated in its letter to Shah. “This unjustified surveillance creates an atmosphere of fear and exclusion, rather than integration and belonging.”

The group also asked why collecting the data was necessary, as the information was already made available during the university's admission process.

“We believe that your timely intervention can restore faith among Kashmiri students in the institutions meant to protect and nurture them,” it added.

The attack at the Baisaran area near the town of Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 persons dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

Following the attack, incidents of violence and intimidation against Muslims were reported from Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Civil rights group People’s Union for Democratic Rights had urged educational institutions to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students soon after the attack.

