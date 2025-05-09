We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

Pakistan used civilian flights as shield while covertly launching “failed unprovoked drone and missile attacks”, the Indian military has alleged. Using visuals from flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the military showed that the Indian airspace was cleared of civilian flights due to a closure, but flights continued between Karachi and Lahore.

“This is not safe for the unsuspecting civil airliners, including the international flights which were flying near IB [international border] between India and Pakistan,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

During a press conference on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan “made the preposterous and outrageous claims” of India attacking its own cities. “They are well-versed in such actions as their history would show,” he said. Read on.

The Pakistani military launched attacks using drones and other munitions at several locations along India’s western border on Thursday night, stated the Indian Army. It added that Pakistani soldiers also violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

One person was killed and two were injured in shelling by the Pakistani military in Uri. A blackout was also enforced in several cities in North India amid reports that Pakistani drones were attempting to attack the Jammu region.

Additionally, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League for a week. It was not immediately clear when the league would resume. Sixteen matches are remaining in the season. Read on.

News outlet The Wire said that the Union government had blocked access to its English website in India. The website was “blocked as per the order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the IT Act, 2000”, stated the news outlet.

The Wire stated that it protests “this blatant censorship at a critical time for India when sane, truthful, fair and rational voices and sources of news and information are among the biggest assets that India has”. Read on.

The Supreme Court has set aside a Delhi High Court order directing Wikipedia to remove a page about the ongoing proceedings in a defamation suit filed by Asian News International. The bench said that the High Court’s directions were not justified.

The page was suspended after the High Court on October 16 directed the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, to take down a page about the ongoing proceedings of a 2 crore defamation suit filed by the news agency.

The main defamation suit is about a page about ANI that says the news agency has been criticised for serving as a “propaganda tool” for the current Union government. Read on.

