India-Pakistan conflict: Omar Abdullah says explosions heard in Srinagar hours after ceasefire
Earlier on Saturday, New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed that all firing on land, air and sea will stop.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since the Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The Pakistan Army has retaliated by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Several civilians have been killed in the firing.
On Thursday, the Indian armed forces said they had neutralised attempts by Pakistan to use drones and missiles to target military installations in 15 towns and cities on Wednesday night. That evening, India said it had repulsed several attacks using drones and other munitions along the western border.
The administration in Punjab’s Ferozepur has ordered a precautionary blackout amid reports of cross-border firing, reports Scroll’s Ayush Tiwari.
The district collector in Rajasthan's Barmer said at 8.40 pm that urgent blackout was being observed in the district following an "incoming air raid alert".
Explosions heard in Srinagar, says Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Hours after India and Pakistan announced their decision to stop cross-border firing, the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister stated that several explosions were heard in Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls for immediate relief for affected civilians
Welcoming the agreement between India and Pakistan to stop cross-border firings, the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the administration in the Union Territory should assess the damage done due to the strikes and provide relief to affected civilians.
“I welcome the ceasefire,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. “If it had happened two-three days ago, the lives we lost would not have been lost.”
The Indian armed forces said that they had damaged Pakistani air bases in Skardu, Jacobabad, Sargodha and Bholari.
This was over and above the Pakistani defence targets that the Indian military said it had hit at Rafiqi, Murid, Chaklala (Rawalpindi), Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian “using air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft”.
India says ceasefire decision ‘worked out directly’ with Pakistan
The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said that the decision to stop the firing was “worked out directly between the two countries”.
“There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place,” the ministry added.
The statement came minutes after United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he and Vice President JD Vance had over the past two days spoken to Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.
Rubio claimed that New Delhi and Islamabad have agreed to “start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site”.
“We commend Prime Ministers [Narendra] Modi and [Shehbaz] Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Rubio said.
Worked out understanding on stoppage of firing: S Jaishankar
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed in a social media post that New Delhi and Islamabad on Saturday “worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action”.
“India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said Jaishankar. “It will continue to do so.”
India, Pakistan agree to stop firing after military-level talks
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations had called his Indian counterpart at 3.35 pm today.
It was agreed that all firing on land, air and sea will be stop at 5 pm Indian time. The two officials will talk to each other again at 12 pm on May 12.
India, Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, says Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” in talks mediated by his administration.
“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump said on social media. “Congratulations to both Countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defense have not commented on this yet.
Warning siren were blown in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district at 2.31 pm. Citizens were advised to take shelter and not to move in public places.
Discussion with India, Pakistan focused on ‘efforts to de-escalate’, says Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held separate phone calls with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
The discussion focused on efforts to de-escalate tensions and end ongoing military confrontations, said the Saudi foreign ministry.
The Saudi foreign minister affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to the security and stability of the region and “its close and balanced relations with both friendly countries,” the ministry said.
PM chairs security meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the chiefs of the armed forces and senior officials were part of the meeting.
Delhi airport functioning as normal
The Delhi airport was functioning as normal, the airport’s operator said at 1.15 pm on Saturday.
However, it said that some flight schedules may be impacted and security checks may take longer.
The Indian military said that Pakistan had attempted several air intrusions using drones along the Line of Control and conducted shelling using heavy-calibre RT guns, targeting civilian infrastructure and killing some civilians.
“Heavy exchange of artillery mortars and small-arm fire in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors continued,” the military said in the press briefing on Saturday morning. “Indian Army has responded effectively and proportionately, causing extensive damage to Pakistan Army.”
India said that in response to Pakistan’s “misadventures of attempted drone strikes” on Thursday night in several cities of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a “coordinated fire assault on terrorist launchpads, pulverising and razing them to cinders”.
“The terrorist launchpads, located close to the Line of Control, were a hub for planning and executing terror attacks against Indian civilians and security forces in the past,” the army said.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistani claims of Indian missiles hitting Afghanistan is “ludicrous”.
“There is this yet again completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan, a totally frivolous allegation. I only want to point out that Afghan people don’t need to be reminded about which country it is that has, on multiple occasions in just the last one and a half years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan.”
US secretary of state speaks with S Jaishankar
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
“Secretary Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation,” said Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce. “He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes.”
In a social media post about his discussion with Rubio, Jaishankar said that “India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so”.
Pakistani military moving troops to forward areas, indicating offensive intent: Indian military
The Pakistani military has been observed to be moving their troops to forward areas, indicating offensive intent to further escalate the situation, the Indian military said.
It added: “The Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded appropriately. The Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by Pakistan military.”
Pakistani claim about India’s S-400 air defence system being destroyed is false: Indian armed forces
The Indian military said that Pakistan’s claim about the S-400 air defence system being destroyed is false.
The Indian military said: “Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of Indian S-400 system at Adampur, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa. BrahMos base at Nagrota, RT gun positions at Dehrangyari, and the Chandigarh forward ammunition depot; with heavy damages to other military stations being propagated on social media. India unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan.”
Struck Pakistani military targets in retaliation: Indian armed forces
The Indian armed forces said that they carried out precision attacks only at identified Pakistani military targets in a “swift and calibrated response”.
The targets included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapons storage areas, the military said.
“Pakistan military targets at Rafiqi, Murid, Chaklala [in Rawalpindi], Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft,” the Indian armed forces said. “Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases were also targeted using precision ammunition.”
India ensured minimum collateral damage while carrying out these responses, the military added.
Drone intrusions and high-calibre munitions were used along the Line of Control by Pakistan, the Indian military said.
There were attempted aerial intrusions along the Line of Control and the international border.
The military added: “Indian armed forces neutralised most threats. However, some equipment was damaged and personnel were injured at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj and Bathinda stations.”
Pakistan used a high-speed missile at 1.40 am to try and target an air station in Punjab, the military said. “In a condemnable act, Pakistan targeted healthcare centres and school premises in Srinagar, Awantipora and Udhampur air force bases,” it added.
The Indian military said that Pakistan has continuously attacked India’s western front. The Pakistani military has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India’s military sites, the Indian armed forces said.
Pakistan attacked hospital and school infrastructure in Srinagar, Awantipura and Udhampur overnight, the Indian military said.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan’s actions have constituted provocation and escalation. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion.
The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence will hold a joint media briefing on Operation Sindoor shortly.
Claims about female Indian pilot being captured are false, says government
The Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit has said that claims about a female Indian Air Force pilot being captured are false. “Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan. This claim is fake!” the government unit said.
Pakistani attempt to violate India’s sovereignty, endanger civilian lives unacceptable: Defence ministry
The Indian defence ministry has said that Pakistan’s “continued escalation along the western front through drone incursions and munitions is a matter of grave concern”.
The ministry was referring to Pakistan having launched armed drones over the Khasa cantonment near Amritsar on Saturday morning, according to the Indian Army. The Indian military said on Saturday that the drones were “instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units”.
“This blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilian lives is unacceptable,” the ministry said.
US secretary of state speaks with Pakistan Army chief, calls for de-escalation
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir.
“[Rubio] continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts,” said Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
Indian Army says it destroyed Pakistani drones over Amritsar’s Khasa cantonment
Pakistan continued to launch drones and other munitions along India’s western border, the Indian Army said on Saturday.
“In one such incident, today at approximately 5 am, multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar,” the Army said, adding that the drones were “instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units”.
Indian government briefing
The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence will hold a joint media briefing on Operation Sindoor at 10.30 am.
BSF says Pakistan opened fire at its posts in Jammu sector on Friday night
The Border Security Force said that Pakistan had opened unprovoked fire on its posts in the Jammu sector at about 9 pm on Friday.
“BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the international boundary,” the BSF said on Saturday morning.
IMF ‘essentially reimburses’ Pakistan for ordnance used to shell J&K: Omar Abdullah
“I’m not sure how the ‘International Community’ thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF [International Monetary Fund] essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar and so many other places,” the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said on social media.
The International Monetary Fund, a United Nations financial agency, on Friday approved the disbursal of a $1 billion loan facility to Pakistan as part of its bailout package.
India had raised concerns about the efficacy of IMF’s programmes “in case of Pakistan given its poor track record, and also on the possibility of misuse of debt financing funds for state sponsored cross-border terrorism”.
G7 calls for de-escalation, urges dialogue
The Group of Seven nations have called for an immediate de-escalation and urged India and Pakistan to “engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome”.
In a statement, the foreign ministers of the G7 nations and the high representative of the European Union, said they “strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack” in Pahalgam. “Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability,” they said.
The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, and the European Union as a non-enumerated member.
Rajouri bureaucrat killed in Pakistani shelling
Rajouri’s Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa was killed in Pakistani shelling, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday.
“We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services,” Abdullah said on social media. “Just yesterday he was accompanying the deputy CM around the district and attended the online meeting I chaired.”
Thappa’s home was hit by Pakistani shelling, the chief minister said.
Suspension of civil flights at 32 airports extended till May 15
The suspension of civilian flights at 32 Indian airports was extended till May 15, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.
The airports will remain closed till 5.30 am on Thursday.
Several airports in northern and central India had been closed for civilian flights between May 7 and May 10 amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The affected airports are Srinagar, Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra, Keshod, Kishangarh and Kullu Manali.
Pathankot, Patiala, Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise and Uttarlai will also remain closed for civilian air traffic.
The Airports Authority of India also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of air traffic service routes in the Delhi and Mumbai flight information regions.
Pakistan closes airspace
Pakistan closed its airspace for all air traffic on Saturday.
On Friday, the Indian military had said that Pakistan had kept its airspace open on Thursday and used civilian flights as a shield while covertly launching “failed unprovoked drone and missile attacks”.
“Pakistan is using civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said. “This is not safe for the unsuspecting civil airliners including the international flights which were flying near IB [international border] between India and Pakistan.”