Tensions erupted in Karnataka’s Belagavi district after burnt pages of holy books were found in Santi Bastawad village on Monday, reported The Hindu.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang on Tuesday said that five teams had been formed to investigate the matter. “We have some clues and will investigate the matter further,” The Hindu quoted him as saying.

The incident came to light after devotees found that copies of a few prayer books, including the Quran, were missing from a bookshelf at the village mosque, according to the newspaper.

Marbaniang said that charred pages of holy books were found in an agricultural field adjacent to the place of worship, reported The Indian Express.

“Elders of the place of worship in Santibasthawad made the discovery and informed the police,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. “Soon after, protests erupted at different locations in the Belagavi taluk.”

Protesters attempted to march into Belagavi city to submit a memorandum to the district administration, The Indian Express reported. However, Marbaniang, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh, met them and assured legal action.

State minister in charge of the district, Satish Jarkiholi, also urged the residents to remain calm and assured that swift action would be taken once the perpetrators were identified, according to The Indian Express.