At least four Indian universities including Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Kanpur University and Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad National Urdu University have suspended or cancelled Memoranda of Understanding with Turkish institutions in response to Ankara’s support for Pakistan following the recent rise in tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Jawaharlal Nehru University was the first to act on Wednesday by suspending its agreement with Inonu University, followed by Jamia Millia Islamia announcing that it was suspending any Memorandum of Understanding with “any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye”.

Kanpur University announced that it has withdrawn its agreement with Istanbul University and Maulana Azad National Urdu University said it cancelled the deal with Yunus Emre Institute on Thursday.

All institutions cited “national security” concerns for their decisions to cancel the academic exchange programmes.

“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice,” the Delhi-based university announced. “JNU stands with the Nation.”

Jamia Milia Islamia and Maulana Azad National Urdu University too made similar announcements on X.

India Today quoted Kanpur University as saying: “This move is a direct consequence of Turkey assuming a critical geopolitical stance to join hands with a nation which is openly hostile to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

It added: “An institution linked, directly or by implication, with a strategic ally of Pakistan can no longer be a credible academic partner.”

The suspension of the academic degrees follows Ankara’s support for Islamabad during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 9: “We are concerned that the tension between Pakistan and India will turn into a hot conflict with missile attacks resulting in the deaths of many civilians.”

“I wish God's mercy upon our brothers who lost their lives in the attacks and once again offer my condolences to the brotherly people and state of Pakistan,” he added.

India and Pakistan on May 10 reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict.

The tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed.