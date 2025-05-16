The Delhi High Court has ordered Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale to issue a public apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri within two weeks in a defamation case filed by her.

In July 2024, the High Court ruled that Gokhale made “incorrect, false and untrue” allegations about Puri, including claims that she had purchased property in Switzerland with disproportionate assets.

Puri had sued Gokhale, alleging that his social media posts were “defamatory, malicious and based on false information”.

In its verdict, the court had ordered Gokhale to apologise in a leading English daily and on his X handle. He was also directed to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages.

Gokhale subsequently sought to recall the July 2024 order, arguing that it was issued ex parte, or in his absence, after his counsel stopped appearing.

Meanwhile, Puri approached the High Court to demand that the order be enforced. She also filed a contempt of court case against Gokhale for not complying with the order.

In response, Gokhale's lawyer proposed submitting an apology in a sealed cover until his plea challenging the High Court’s order was decided. However, Justice Anish Dayal on May 9 dismissed the request and ordered Gokhale to issue a public apology in two weeks.

The High Court order was made public on Thursday.

“The respondent [Gokhale] has simply tarried, lingered and procrastinated, but still not complied with the judgment/ decree,” the judge said.

On May 2, the court had declined to withdraw its order directing Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh.

On April 24, the High Court had also directed that the Rajya Sabha MP’s monthly salary of Rs 1.9 lakh be attached each month for failing to comply with the order to deposit Rs 50 lakh as damages.

Puri, a former assistant secretary-general at the United Nations and wife of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, had filed the defamation case in 2021. She argued that her reputation was tarnished by Gokhale’s “reckless and false allegations” regarding an apartment in Geneva.

Gokhale had questioned how Puri could afford the property on her income as a former Indian Foreign Service officer on deputation to the UN Conference on Trade and Development. He had also tagged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in his posts, calling for an Enforcement Directorate inquiry in the matter.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 15.