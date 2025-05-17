Turkey-based airport ground handling firm Celebi on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Indian government’s decision to revoke its security clearance amid recent tensions between India and Pakistan, Reuters reported.

Celebi Aviation operates at several Indian airports, including in Delhi and Mumbai .

Amid public anger in India about Turkish companies having sold weapons to Pakistan, the Union government had on Thursday revoked Celebi’s security clearance “in the interest of national security”.

Murlidhar Mohol, the minister of state for civil aviation, said on Thursday that the government had received “ requests from across India to ban” Celebi.

The decision to revoke the company’s clearance had been taken “recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests”, Mohol added.

“Ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains our top priority,” the minister said.

Celebi Airport Services India argued that the government had cited “vague” national security concerns and had not provided a warning or reasoning, Reuters reported.

The company asked the High Court to set aside the government’s decision, arguing that the shutting of operations will hurt more than 3,700 jobs and investor confidence.

“Mere rhetoric of national security without elaborating upon in what manner is an entity a threat to national security is unsustainable in law,” Reuters quoted Celebi as having said in its court filing.

The government order “fails to disclose any specific or substantive reason except for a vague and general reference to ‘national security’”, and does not provide “reasons or justification”, the plea was quoted as having said.

The court is expected to hear the matter on Monday.