Opposition leaders Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi are among MPs who will lead all-party delegations to “partner nations” on Operation Sindoor, the Union government said on Saturday.

The parliamentary affairs ministry said that seven delegations will visit “key partner countries”, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later in May “in the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism”.

“The all-party delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” the government said. “They [the delegations] would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.”

MPs from several parties, prominent political personalities and diplomats will be part of each delegation, the ministry said.

Congress leader Tharoor, Sule from the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and Kanimozhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will each lead a delegation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda will also lead a delegation each.

Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and Shrikant Shinde of the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena are leaders from the BJP’s National Democratic Alliance partners who will lead the groups.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that the Opposition party had submitted four names – Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Raja Brar – to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs after a list was sought by the government.

Ramesh’s social media post came less than an hour after the government released the list of MPs leading the delegations. It was unclear if the four names submitted by the Congress were part of the delegations.

Tharoor said that he was honoured by the government’s invitation to lead a delegation “to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events”.

“When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said on social media.

In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united.

Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism.

This came a week after India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and seven defence personnel were killed.