Razaullah Nizamani Khalid aka Abu Saifullah Khalid, an alleged terrorist linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was shot dead by three unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday, PTI reported, quoting unidentified Indian officials.

Khalid was shot dead near a crossing at Badni after he left his residence in the Matli town in Sindh, the officials said, citing information received by intelligence agencies.

Khalid had in 2006 allegedly planned an attack on the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Nagpur, which was foiled. He was also allegedly linked to a 2005 attack on the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, which resulted in the death of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi professor Munish Chandra Puri and left four others injured.

The attackers escaped, and after an investigation, police named LeT operative Abu Anas in the chargesheet. Khalid was reportedly a close associate of Anas, who is still absconding, according to PTI.

Khalid had also allegedly planned an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur in 2008, which claimed the lives of seven personnel and one civilian, The Indian Express reported. The two attackers had managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

From the mid-2000s, Khalid was said to have been heading the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Nepal module, overseeing the recruitment of operatives, managing financial and logistical support and coordinating the movement of operatives across the India-Nepal border, PTI reported.

However, he reportedly fled to Pakistan after Indian security agencies uncovered the Nepal module of the terror group.