Four persons died in Delhi and Ghaziabad after heavy rainfall, hail and strong dusty winds hit the National Capital Region on Wednesday evening, The Indian Express reported.

Several vehicles were damaged and trees uprooted as the storm swept through the capital, leading to the disruptions of traffic in several areas and interruptions in metro services.

Power outages were reported in parts of the capital, caused by trees falling on electricity lines.

The fatalities included an unidentified man in a wheelchair who died after a high-voltage cable fell on him at Lodhi Road, 22-year-old Azhar who was crushed by a tree in Gokulpuri, 40-year-old Muzamil who died in Ghaziabad when a tree fell on him and a 38-year-old woman who was killed after the wall of a school collapsed on her home in Ghaziabad, the newspaper reported.

The Delhi Fire Services said that it had received more than 25 calls about fallen trees. This included two trees that collapsed outside the Nizamuddin police station, damaging two cars and causing a traffic snarl while another tree fell on Teen Murti Marg, crushing a taxi.

VIDEO | Delhi: Heavy rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from IGI Airport Terminal 3 (T-3).



Services on the Delhi metro were disrupted because of damage to overhead equipment and debris on tracks. Normal operations resumed on the yellow line by 10.05 pm and the red line by 11.03 pm, The Indian Express quoted a metro spokesperson as saying.

At least 13 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport, PTI reported. This included 12 domestic flights that were redirected to Jaipur and one international flight to Mumbai.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar experienced severe turbulence and had to make an emergency landing, after a hailstorm enroute damaged the nose of the aircraft, The Hindu reported.