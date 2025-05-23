We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

President Donald Trump on Friday said that technology company Apple could face a 25% tariff on iPhones sold in the United States if they were not manufactured in the country. In a social media post, Trump said he had informed Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook that he expects iPhones being sold in the US to be manufactured in the country, and not in “India, or anyplace else”.

This came a week after Trump said he had told Cook not to expand Apple’s production in India. Read on.

Saying that “India’s foreign policy has collapsed”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to explain New Delhi’s global standing after Operation Sindoor.

“Why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan?” Gandhi asked Jaishankar on social media. “Why didn’t a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Who asked [US President Donald] Trump to ‘mediate’ between India and Pakistan?”

While Trump has repeated several times his claim that the ceasefire talks between India and Pakistan were mediated by Washington, New Delhi has said the decision to stop firing was taken bilaterally and that there was no intervention by the US.

The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised Gandhi for his comment, claiming that the Congress leader “seemed to be busy in conversations with Pakistan on how to weaken India and the morale of the forces”. Read on.

The net foreign direct investment into India fell by 96% to $353 million in the financial year 2024-’25, showed data from a Reserve Bank of India report. The net FDI inflow was $10.1 billion in 2023-’24.

Net FDI is the difference between the gross inflow of foreign investment, and the repatriation of capital by foreign companies based in India and foreign investments made by Indian firms.

The central bank attributed the fall in the net FDI to increased overseas investments made by Indian companies and large-scale repatriation of capital by foreign investors.

However, gross FDI increased to $81 billion in 2024-’25 from $71.3 billion in the previous year. Read on.

A Delhi court has issued a notice to Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on a defamation complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti’s wife Lipika Mitra. The complainant said that the allegedly defamatory and malicious statements by Sitharaman were published on YouTube and broadcast on some news channels in May 2024.

Mitra alleged that Sitharaman made the remarks during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign with the intention of damaging her husband’s reputation and undermining his chances of winning the polls. Read on.