Four suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district along the Chhattisgarh border on Friday.

The gunfight took place near Kawande village, close to the Indravati river, during a joint operation by the Gadchiroli Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, PTI quoted an unidentified police official as having said in a statement.

The operation was launched a day earlier based on information about the presence of Maoists in the area, the statement added.

This comes two days after 27 suspected Maoists – including Nambala Keshav Rao, who was the leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) – were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

With this, nearly 190 suspected Maoists have been killed in gunfights with security personnel this year. In 2024, 217 suspected Maoists were killed by security forces.

Malini Subramaniam has reported for Scroll that while many of those killed in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh in 2024 were declared by the police to be reward-carrying Maoists, several families dispute the claim. The families claim that the persons killed were civilians.

The Union government has repeatedly vowed to eradicate “Left Wing Extremism” in the country by March 31, 2026.