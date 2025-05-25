The Election Commission on Sunday announced that bye-polls to five Assembly constituencies in four states will be held on June 19. The results of the bye-elections will be announced on June 23.

The bye-polls will be held in two seats in Gujarat, and one constituency each in Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.

In Gujarat, bye-elections will be held in the constituencies of Kadi in the Mehsana district and Visavadar in the Junagarh district. The elections were necessitated by the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki and the resignation of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Bhupendrabhai Bhayani, who went on to join the BJP.

In Kerala, a bye-poll will be held in Nilambur in the Malappuram district due to the resignation of Left Democratic Front MLA PV Anvar, who went on to join the Trinamool Congress.

A bye-election will be held in Punjab’s Ludhiana West constituency due to the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

In West Bengal, a bye-poll will be held in Kaliganj in the Nadia district because of the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.