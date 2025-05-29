A mob assaulted a 44-year-old shopkeeper near Delhi University’s North Campus on Wednesday, claiming that he was selling cow meat, The Indian Express quoted the police as stating.

The police said they had received a complaint from a 15-year-old boy about cow meat being allegedly sold at a grocery shop located in Vijay Nagar in the Model Town area.

The boy said in the complaint that he had purchased meat from the shop, called “North East Store” and owned by 44-year-old Chaman Kumar, who is a resident of North Delhi’s Burari.

“Upon suspicion of cow meat being sold, some members of the public manhandled the shopkeeper,” the police stated. “He has been provided medical assistance and his medical examination is currently underway.”

The police also said that “meat samples have been seized and sent for forensic analysis to determine whether it is cow meat”, according to Hindustan Times.

In videos of the purported incident circulating on social media, the mob can be heard shouting, “those who kill cows should be shot”.

The Students’ Federation of India, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), claimed in a video that the mob that had attacked the shopkeeper, who is from the North East, was also threatening to raid the homes of students from minority communities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Bhisham Singh later said the situation was brought under control. “Once the forensic report and full enquiry are complete, appropriate legal action will be taken as per the findings and provisions of law,” Singh was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.