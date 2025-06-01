A woman from Maharashtra’s Nagpur city who crossed the Line of Control from Kargil earlier this month has been booked on allegations of espionage, The Indian Express quoted the police as saying on Saturday.

Sunita Jamgade (43), who was reported missing on May 14, had crossed the Line of Control from the Hundermaan village in Ladakh last month. She had left her teenage son behind at a hotel.

The woman had crossed the Line of Control amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which left 26 persons dead.

Jamgade had been untraceable for nine days, till the Pakistani Rangers handed her over to Indian authorities on May 23. She was taken back to Nagpur on May 28 and presented before a special court, which sent her to police custody till June 2.

The provisions invoked against her include those related to violating the Official Secrets Act, The Times of India reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone V Niketan Kadam claimed that the woman crossed the Line of Control as she wanted to meet a man named Zulfikar, whom she had been in contact with on social media, The Indian Express reported.

“During the investigation, we found several chats on her phone,” the official told the newspaper. “While there were conversations with multiple individuals, Zulfikar stood out.”

Nevertheless, Kadam said that no evidence had yet emerged that Jamgade had shared sensitive information with anyone.

However, the deputy commissioner of police said that her phone was found in a formatted state, and that a suspicious app had been installed on it, The Times of India reported. Forensic teams are attempting to extract any deleted data from the phone.