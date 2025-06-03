The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Tarn Taran district for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency and leaking sensitive information about Operation Sindoor.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav claimed that the man, identified as Gagandeep Singh, posed “a threat to national security” after allegedly sharing sensitive details about troop deployments and military locations in lieu of money during India’s military strikes on Pakistan.

Yadav also alleged that Singh had been in contact with Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years and was introduced to Pakistani intelligence operatives through him.

The police recovered a mobile phone containing information that Singh had shared with the Pakistani operatives, along with the contact details of 20 persons linked to Islamabad’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, said the director general of police.

“Thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to trace other linkages and establish the full scope of this espionage network,” Yadav said on X, while adding that a first information report had been registered under the Official Secrets Act.

Further investigation was underway, Yadav added.

Acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, @TarnTaranPolice, in a joint operation arrests Gagandeep Singh @ Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, #TarnTaran.



Arrested accused had been in contact with the #Pakistan #ISI and… pic.twitter.com/JIuLVToIMk — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 3, 2025

The arrest comes in the backdrop of heightened military tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad that escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

Over the past few weeks, at least 15 persons have been arrested across the country on allegations of spying for Pakistan and leaking sensitive information about Operation Sindoor .

On Saturday, the National Investigation Agency also conducted raids at 15 locations in eight states that were suspected to be linked to Pakistani intelligence operatives.