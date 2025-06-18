United States-based technology company Meta on Wednesday said it does not “track the precise location” of the users of its messaging platform WhatsApp, reported CBS News.

Earlier in the day, Iran reportedly asked its citizens to stop using WhatsApp, Telegram and other “location-based applications”, accusing them of being Israel’s “main methods to identify and target individuals”.

This came against the backdrop of the conflict between Israel and Iran entering its sixth day. The countries have launched fresh attacks on each other.

Here is more on this and other top updates: